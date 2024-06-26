TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 12th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

