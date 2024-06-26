CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON CHIB opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.09) on Wednesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £26.32 million, a P/E ratio of 950.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.18.
About CT UK High Income Trust
