Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
GOVI opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $29.42.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
