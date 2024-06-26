Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVI opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.