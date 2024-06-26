Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $18.47. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 5,837,380 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

