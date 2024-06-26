Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 12,885 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171,199 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Veradigm by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Veradigm by 2,848.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,024 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

