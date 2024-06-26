iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $36.58

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $34.87. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 4,969,606 shares.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.

Further Reading

