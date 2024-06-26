iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $36.58

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $34.87. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 4,969,606 shares.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 4.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.