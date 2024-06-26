Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.