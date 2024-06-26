The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,421,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock worth $6,321,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $338.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

