GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin Sells 15,993 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $482,029.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,588,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,308,632.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $2,805,460.35.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48.

On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94.

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

