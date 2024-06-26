GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Frank Hurst Lin Sells 15,993 Shares

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 15,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $482,029.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,588,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,308,632.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 13th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $2,805,460.35.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $3,416,347.08.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GCT opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $2,803,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.