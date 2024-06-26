Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 42,922 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $370,846.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,368,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,946,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.
- On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.
Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:LGF-A opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
