2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $37.87

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $34.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 1,429,104 shares.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

