2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $37.87

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $34.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 1,429,104 shares.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 6.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.