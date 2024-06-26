Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $12.45. Iris Energy shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 2,456,096 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IREN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.