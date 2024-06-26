LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.39. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 2,120 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

In other LiveWire Group news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

