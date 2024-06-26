National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $48.69

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.69, but opened at $45.20. National Beverage shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 17,329 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

