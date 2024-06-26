National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Down to $48.69

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.69, but opened at $45.20. National Beverage shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 17,329 shares traded.

National Beverage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

