Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.25. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 1,039 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTN.A

Gray Television Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.