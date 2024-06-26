National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $9.30

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.00. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 171 shares.
National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
Featured Stories
