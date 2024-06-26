Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Down to $65.66

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $64.01. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 22,344 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.