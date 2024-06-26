Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $16.79

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $16.37. Indivior shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 16,963 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on INDV
Indivior Trading Down 2.0 %
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. Equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth about $191,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Indivior by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $36,011,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Indivior by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Indivior by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.