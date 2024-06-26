Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $62.48

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.48, but opened at $60.70. Celsius shares last traded at $61.22, with a volume of 402,617 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CELH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

Celsius Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Celsius by 33.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

