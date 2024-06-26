Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Gap Down to $55.60

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $54.29. Sonoco Products shares last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 182,489 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3,413.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 127,065 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

