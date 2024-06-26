ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 67,731 shares.The stock last traded at $69.50 and had previously closed at $71.24.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 255.7% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

