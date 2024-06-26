Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $99.76

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $99.76, but opened at $97.01. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $96.28, with a volume of 352,430 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.