Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) CAO Sells $150,412.94 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE HL opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

