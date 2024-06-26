Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 11,546 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,316.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

