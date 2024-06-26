X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,214,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 4,010,214 shares.The stock last traded at $23.85 and had previously closed at $23.77.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.