Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.72. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 780,025 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 273,479 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

