Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 1,216,339 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERIC

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 290,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.