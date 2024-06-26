Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up to $59.06

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.06, but opened at $60.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 138,903 shares.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $137,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 127,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

