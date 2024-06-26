Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 133 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in MSCI by 803.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in MSCI by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after acquiring an additional 246,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $488.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.86.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

