1,177 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

