Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,557 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4,183.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 833,474 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,512,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kenvue by 2,228.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 464,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 444,526 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.