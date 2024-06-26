Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $335.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.48. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $345.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

