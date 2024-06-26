Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.09.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

