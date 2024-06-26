Riverview Trust Co Invests $33,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Vontier by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

