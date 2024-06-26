Riverview Trust Co Takes $65,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.18. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

