Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Western Union by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,087,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,399,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Western Union by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,822 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Western Union by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,839,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,148,000 after purchasing an additional 605,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,342,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,590,000 after purchasing an additional 689,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

