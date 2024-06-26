Riverview Trust Co Invests $32,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $211.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.35.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

