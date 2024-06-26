1,297 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

