Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.9 %

SPR opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

