Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $76,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Hess Stock Performance
Shares of HES opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $129.12 and a 52 week high of $167.75.
Hess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.
Hess Profile
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
