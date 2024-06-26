Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 584 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,613 shares of company stock worth $68,171,311. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.