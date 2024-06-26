Riverview Trust Co Makes New $86,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.
CSX Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
