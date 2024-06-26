Riverview Trust Co Makes New $83,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $188.64. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.