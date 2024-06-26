AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after purchasing an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12,298.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,250,000 after purchasing an additional 758,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,302 shares of company stock worth $43,826,732. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

