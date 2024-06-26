AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,568 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

