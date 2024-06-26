Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,522 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

