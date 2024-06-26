GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.08

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 51044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRK. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.63 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 15.51%. Research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in GeoPark by 21.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in GeoPark by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

