Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,965,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $97,829,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 628.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after buying an additional 270,169 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,308.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 183,964 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.34 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,052.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,361 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

