Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,271,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $321.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.84. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $129.23 and a 12-month high of $331.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Macquarie increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

