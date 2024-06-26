1,049 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ashland by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ashland by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ashland by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after purchasing an additional 256,828 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $3,480,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ashland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 2.5 %

ASH opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.47. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASH. Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

